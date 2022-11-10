Minister wants ceiling on size of houses

Bangalore, Nov. 9: The Union Railway Minister, Mr. T.A. Pal, has urged State Governments to impose a ban on the construction of huge houses. Laying the foundation-stone for a Rs. 7 crore housing project of the Life Insurance Corporation called “Jeevan Bima Nagar”, at HAL III State layout here to-day, Mr. Pal said that restrictions on size of houses should precede the legislation imposing ceilings on urban lands. According to Mr. Pal, if a restriction is put on the size of houses, it would help in curbing urban land value which had been steadily rising. It would enable the lower and middle income groups to own plots and build houses, he said. Mr. Pal suggested that the size of a house for a family of five should be 750 square feet. This control on house size should be in force still every citizen had a house of his own, he said. Mr. Pai, who is a former Chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation, suggested the creation of a subsidiary agency within the LIC exclusively for solving the mounting housing problem. The agency, he said, should take up construction of cheap houses for the homeless millions. It should merely borrow funds from the LIC and at the same time be free from the rigid rules and procedures which governed the Corporation. All funds for housing should be routed through this specialised agency, Mr. Pai said. The LIC, he pointed out, had spent as much as Rs. 300 crores so far on providing houses. Any one could take legitimate pride in this, he added.