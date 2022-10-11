MGR suspended from DMK: Party rift in the open

October 10, 2022 23:49 IST

Madras, Oct. 10: Mr. M.G. Ramachandran, Treasurer of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and well-known film actor, has been suspended from the Party. The decision to suspend him from all party posts — and even from the primary membership of the Kazhagam — was taken to-day by the President and General Secretary of the party, following a requisition from 26 out of 31 members of the DMK Executive. Later in the day, the General Secretary of the DMK, Mr. V.R. Nedunchezhian, issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Ramachandran asking him to explain why he should not be expelled from the party. The latter said that his explanation should reach the party headquarters within 15 days. This dramatic development has brought to the open the simmering rift in the party, which was climaxed by a public statement made by Mr. Ramachandran on Sunday that the District Secretaries and party leaders at all levels should be asked to declare their assets.  The requisition, which accused Mr. Ramachandran of having violated the party discipline and sought immediate action against him, was presented to the Party President and Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, at the State Guest House this morning. The signatories include 12 district secretaries of the party and eight Ministers who are also members of the party executive. They had earlier met informally and drawn up the petition. On receipt of the requisition, Mr. Karunanidhi conferred withMr. V.R. Nedunchezhian and other party colleagues and decided to suspend Mr. Ramachandran.

