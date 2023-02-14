ADVERTISEMENT

Memel affair
February 14, 2023 12:14 am | Updated February 13, 2023 10:36 pm IST

London, Feb. 12: It is foreshadowed that Memel will shortly be handed over to Lithuania following the discussions at the Conference of Ambassadors, the meeting of which to-day noted the Allied report from Memel showing that the Allies’ demands have been satisfactorily carried out.

(British Official Wireless) Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Feb. 13: All the meeting of the Conference of Ambassadors in Paris yesterday the Allied report showing that Lithuania had carried out the Allied demands regarding Memel was discussed. It appeared that armed bands had been withdrawn and a provisional Government had been set up. It is expected that a decision will be taken by the Conference probably on Thursday embodying the principle of transferring the sovereignty of Memel to Lithuania subject to certain conditions and that the Lithuanian Government will be invited to accept the principle and to send representatives to Paris to complete the details in connection with the formal convention.

From the Archives

