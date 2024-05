London, May 12: In the Commons, Col. Meyler drew attention to the circular authorising advance pay to Government Servants in India to cover the passage money of those wishing to visit England. He suggested that as the advance had been refused to Government servants who were Asiatics the matter Government of India with a view to abolishing such discrimination between members of different races in the employ of the same Government.

