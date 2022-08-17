Many States oppose kissing in films

New Delhi, Aug. 16: While the inquiry committee on film censorship has recommended liberalisation of censorship rules a number of States have strongly opposed introduction of “passionate kissing and exhibition of nudity” in Indian films. This is disclosed in a statement showing the principal recommendations of the committee and views received from the film industry and State Governments thereon which was tabled in the Lok Sabha to-day. The committee observed that any law dealing with film censorship should merely state that films must not be repugnant to Article 19(2) of the Constitution. It is not necessary to have a long catalogue of general principles. The abovementioned Article of the Constitution safeguards the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign countries, public order, decency and morality, contempt of court and defamation and incitement to an offence. The States which have opposed introduction of kissing and nudity in Indian films are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal. Kerala and Pondicherry are, however, in agreement with the recommendations of the committee. Other States have “no comments” to offer.