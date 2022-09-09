Malik’s mediation offer accepted

The Indonesian Foreign Minister, Dr. Adam Malik, said here to-day that both Bangladesh and Pakistan had accepted his offer of mediation to solve the problems between the two nations. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of his four-day visit to Bangladesh, Dr. Malik said he had been maintaining constant contacts with Islamabad having this end in view. Replying to a question, he said he had been to Islamabad only two months ago and did not think it necessary to pay another visit in the near future. Dr. Malik said he would have no objection if the Indian Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, were to mediate between President Bhutto and Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. Asked whether he had brought any specific proposal to solve the problems and reduce the tension in the sub-continent, Dr. Malik said the most important thing was to bring the Governments and the peoples of the two nations closer. “I will continue my efforts and do my best to help the two nations come to a basic understanding and mutual recognition,” he added. As regards the Chinese veto in the United Nations blocking Bangladesh’s entry into the world body, the Foreign Minister said: “We will try to persuade China to see reason so that it does not exercise the veto again.” Dr. Malik said he would request the Pakistan Government to allow the detained Bengalees there to return to Bangladesh. He added that the Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Mr. Abdus Samad, had discussed the issue with him and they did not like it to be raised in the United Nations. The question of the detained Bengalees being a “human problem” should be tackled as such, Dr. Malik added.