A survey recently completed by the Kerala University Department of Linguistics has helped identify 12 major dialect regions in Kerala in respect of Malayalam as spoken by a single community alone, the Ezhavas/Tiyyas. The report said that these dialect regions had at least 25 sub-dialects due to criss-crossing of “Isoglosses” and this number of major and minor dialect regions astonishingly tallied with the number of major and minor kingdoms in Kerala during the late medieval period. The complexity in dialects is attributed to the political heterogeneity. The three-year project was taken up in 1965 with aid from the University Grants Commission. Among the Indian languages, it is for Malayalam alone that such an exhaustive survey of dialects based on a single community has been completed. Among the major gains of the project are: The marking out precisely for the first time in the history of Malayalam studies the dialect boundaries and the sub dialect regions in each major dialect area; listing the isogloss terms distinguishing one dialect region from another; completion of six dialect grammars, four of which have been submitted as Ph.D. dissertations and the other two also to be presented likewise shortly; compilation of a dialect dictionary of over 3,000 items.
Malayalam dialects
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 12:24:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/malayalam-dialects/article30405487.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.