Malabar trials

Calicut, July 19: Mr. H.B. Jackson, M.A., I.C.S., Special Judge, resumed to-day the hearing of the case in which four members of the well known Koyappathoday family were charged with waging war against the King and murder and mischief by fire, details of which have already been reported. Mr. A.V. Govinda Menon, Public Prosecutor, examined Velu as the last witness for the prosecution in this case. The next witness examined was Kandugon. Mr. Nugent Grant then commenced the cross examination of prosecution witnesses. Mr. Grant did not want to examine cross witnesses in order. He submitted to the Court that he would pick them out in respect of certain statements given by them which were in the file in the office of the District Magistrate. His Honour consented to it.