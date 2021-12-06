Malabar operations

Remarkable surrenders

(Associated Press of India.)

Calicut, December 5 — A Press Communique issued to-day states that the special Police operating about Kalpancherry killed four and captured nine rebels. Another company killed 7 near Chelambra. The 2-S Gurkhas killed 8, captured one fire arm and four swords near Tuvar. The Moplahs from eight Amshoms with Melattur as centre, and Vettatur as the most southerly point are surrendering in large numbers. The total surrendered yesterday and to-day comes to 1,804 men with one firearm and 764 knives. 310 surrendered round Perinthalmanna. Chin Kachins reconoitered from Nilambur and Kallikavu towards each other and sent a detachment to Wandur via Annarampalam resulting in four rebels killed, 13 swords captured and 50,000 lbs of paddy brought in. 1,500 rebels have surrendered at Aryyakode handing in 3 swords. Rebels desirous of submitting are reported along the south bank of the Beypore river between Arikkod and Edavanna. 525 with nine swords submitted at Mannarghat yesterday.