Mahatma Gandhi’s tour

16 September 2021 00:15 IST

Mahatma Gandhi and party are arriving in Tinnevelly in a few days. The District Congress Executive has formed a Reception Committee to receive them. Maulana Sheik Ibrahim of Pettai is the President. Maulana Mahomed Ismail Sahib and P. Thrikoodasundaram Pillai are Vice-Presidents. Mr. R. Mahadevaiyar is the Secretary. All who pay Re 1 each, will be entitled to become members of the Reception Committee. The balance of funds of the committee, after defraying the expenses, will form part of the collections of the district, for the Tilak Swarajya Fund. The Reception Committee members will be given the first seats in the public meetings addressed by the Mahatma. All lovers of the country and the Mahatma are requested to become members of the committee by paying Re 1 to the Secretary or Mr. Thrikoodasundram Pillai and obtaining a reception committee ticket. Secretaries of the All-Congress Sabahs and other public bodies are requested to widely publish this information.

