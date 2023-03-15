Maharashtra agrees to give water to Mysore

March 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 14, 2023 10:47 pm IST

Bangalore, March 14: Maharashtra has agreed to the Mysore request for 6,000 cusecs of the Koyna waters to help relieve drinking water shortage along the Krishna basin in Mysore. In return, Mysore is to supply about Rs. 11 lakhs worth of electricity to Maharashtra. The barter deal, the second in about a year, was arrived at in Bombay yesterday, at a meeting the Mysore Minister of State for Major Irrigation, Mr. H.N. Nanje, and his colleague in charge of Power. According to the agreement, the Koyna waters will be let into the Krishna river in the Mysore territory and the water will be used for drinking purposes benefiting hundreds of villages along the river banks. The river had been practically dry for want of rains. The Koyna waters are expected to last till early June, till the onset of the next monsoon. The Mysore Government is expected to ensure that the waters are not used for any purpose other than drinking. It was also understood that Mysore would make available electricity in return in a phased manner, having regard to its own present difficult power position caused by the drop in the level of the Linganamakki (Sharavathi) reservoir. Last year, a similar barter deal between the two States had been entered into. While Mysore supplied power to Maharashtra in return for Koyna waters (used for power generation), the State had not been able to fully utilise the waters for drinking purposes owing to a number of hurdles. In a reference to the “mysterious” appearance of water in the Krishna river, last week, after a dry spell in the Mysore stretch of the river, a Government spokesman said there could be no mystery. The fact is that Maharashtra itself had allowed the flow of the Koyna waters into the river for the benefit of the villages along the banks in its own territory.

