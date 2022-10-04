Madania Conference

October 04, 2022 00:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Constantinople, Oct. 3: The British, French and Italian Generals departed for Mudania last evening. Greek representatives will arrive tomorrow. It is expected that the Conference will last 24 hours, and both Allied and Turkish circles here are optimistic as to the outcome of it. It is announced that Allied Generals, will propose that Allied contingents should gradually occupy East Thrace as the Greeks evacuate and agree on the installation of a Turkish administration and Turkish Gendarmerie. The question of Chanak Zone will be discussed by the British and Turkish Generals alone. A further slight withdrawal of Turkish cavalry before Chanak lines is announced to-day but the Turks are still let within the Neutral zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app