Madania Conference

Constantinople, Oct. 3: The British, French and Italian Generals departed for Mudania last evening. Greek representatives will arrive tomorrow. It is expected that the Conference will last 24 hours, and both Allied and Turkish circles here are optimistic as to the outcome of it. It is announced that Allied Generals, will propose that Allied contingents should gradually occupy East Thrace as the Greeks evacuate and agree on the installation of a Turkish administration and Turkish Gendarmerie. The question of Chanak Zone will be discussed by the British and Turkish Generals alone. A further slight withdrawal of Turkish cavalry before Chanak lines is announced to-day but the Turks are still let within the Neutral zone.