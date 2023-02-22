ADVERTISEMENT

Luxor discovery
February 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 21, 2023 11:03 pm IST

Luxor, Feb. 20: Tutankhamen’s dust will not be disturbed this season. The inner chamber will probably be screened off at the end of the week and the debris piled at the entrance to the tombshaft as the most effective protection against theft. A police guard will remain throughout summer. Meanwhile excavators will devote themselves to Laboratory work until the season is over.

London, Feb. 21: In the House of Commons, Sir II Brittain suggested today that when archaeology, science and art had been duly satisfied from the recent discoveries at Luxor, Government should if necessary use its influence to suggest that the body of Tutankhamen should be allowed to remain in what he desired to be its last resting place. Mr. Meneill (Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs) said that Government did not desire to intervene in a manner in which decision properly rested with the Egyptian Government. (Cheers)

