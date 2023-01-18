Luxor discovery

January 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 17, 2023 10:45 pm IST

Luxor, Jan. 16: Most beautiful objects have been removed from the tomb of Tutan Khamun including a splendid ebony and gold couch which was perfectly preserved, several quaintly designed bows and arrows, a jewel box containing small decorative articles and small stones and an alabaster vase. They were all subjected to a preservation process prior to the removal. A group of English and American tourists and journalists who have kept incessant vigil over the tomb for the past fortnight were the most interested spectators. Amongst those present was Major E. Rhodes, brother of Cecil Rhodes.

ADVERTISEMENT