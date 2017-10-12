Speaking on the occasion of the anniversary day of the Deccan College [in Poona] this afternoon, His Excellency Lord Willingdon addressed a few words of advice to the students. India, said His Excellency, had by reason of her loyalty during the present crisis been taken as a real genuine partner in the British Empire. The Secretary of State for India had made a pronouncement that the natural goal of British Rule in India was responsible Government. The present students being the future citizens of India, the conduct of public affairs would soon fall on them and as such His Excellency proceeded to ask, “Did they realise what it means in politics?” His Excellency had found a great deal of loose talking and loose writing by people who were described as leaders. Much was generally said which was unfair. His Excellency therefore urged the students to think out big questions for themselves instead of allowing themselves to be led away by what others say.
Lord Willingdon speaks to students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:29:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/lord-willingdon-speaks-to-students/article19847707.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor