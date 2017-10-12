Lord Willingdon speaks to students.

Speaking on the occasion of the anniversary day of the Deccan College [in Poona] this afternoon, His Excellency Lord Willingdon addressed a few words of advice to the students. India, said His Excellency, had by reason of her loyalty during the present crisis been taken as a real genuine partner in the British Empire. The Secretary of State for India had made a pronouncement that the natural goal of British Rule in India was responsible Government. The present students being the future citizens of India, the conduct of public affairs would soon fall on them and as such His Excellency proceeded to ask, “Did they realise what it means in politics?” His Excellency had found a great deal of loose talking and loose writing by people who were described as leaders. Much was generally said which was unfair. His Excellency therefore urged the students to think out big questions for themselves instead of allowing themselves to be led away by what others say.