Lord Inchcape

London
October 18, 2022 23:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Inchcape was the guest of honour at dinner at Claridges tonight on the eve of his departure for India. Sir Thomas Holderness presided and a distinguished company including a number of Anglo-Indians was present. Lord Inchcape in a speech recalled his long association with Sir T. Holderness and said they had always thought alike on all economic questions. Lord Inchcape did not like the job of endeavouring to help India’s finances by reducing expenditure, but he had been pressed by Lord Peel and Lord Reading and he would endeavour to do what he could. He acknowledged the assistance he had received during the past two months in preparing the ground to work in India and hoped that the labours of himself and his colleagues on the retrenchment committee would result in some reduction of the tax collector’s rapacious demands. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app