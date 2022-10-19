Lord Inchcape was the guest of honour at dinner at Claridges tonight on the eve of his departure for India. Sir Thomas Holderness presided and a distinguished company including a number of Anglo-Indians was present. Lord Inchcape in a speech recalled his long association with Sir T. Holderness and said they had always thought alike on all economic questions. Lord Inchcape did not like the job of endeavouring to help India’s finances by reducing expenditure, but he had been pressed by Lord Peel and Lord Reading and he would endeavour to do what he could. He acknowledged the assistance he had received during the past two months in preparing the ground to work in India and hoped that the labours of himself and his colleagues on the retrenchment committee would result in some reduction of the tax collector’s rapacious demands.