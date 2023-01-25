London Indians in Conference

January 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

The “Daily Herald” contains the following: Bomb dropping by British aeroplanes on native villages was denounced in strong terms at a conference of Indians and sympathisers resident in London, held at the Caxton Hall on Saturday. “Every man who takes service in an air force,” said Mr. B.G. Horniman, presiding, “ought to be made to feel that if he participates in such murderous outrages he puts himself outside the pale of decent society.” Mr. George Lansbury observed that it was a terrible thing that scarcely a word had appeared in print denouncing the bombing expeditions. “The leaders of religion are dumb dogs just now, when your people are being massacred from the air,” he went on, “but they were loud in their protestations when people like me were being bombed in London during the war.”

