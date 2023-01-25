ADVERTISEMENT

London Indians in Conference
Premium

January 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

The “Daily Herald” contains the following: Bomb dropping by British aeroplanes on native villages was denounced in strong terms at a conference of Indians and sympathisers resident in London, held at the Caxton Hall on Saturday. “Every man who takes service in an air force,” said Mr. B.G. Horniman, presiding, “ought to be made to feel that if he participates in such murderous outrages he puts himself outside the pale of decent society.” Mr. George Lansbury observed that it was a terrible thing that scarcely a word had appeared in print denouncing the bombing expeditions. “The leaders of religion are dumb dogs just now, when your people are being massacred from the air,” he went on, “but they were loud in their protestations when people like me were being bombed in London during the war.”   

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US