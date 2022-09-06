List of special business (From the Archvies — September 6, 1922)

September 06, 2022 00:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Simla, Sept. 5: A list of special business for the sittings of the Assembly and the Council of State on the 6th and 7th September respectively has been issued in both houses. It relates to either introduction of new legislative measures or to consideration of further stages of bills already introduced. New Bills to be introduced in the Assembly on the 6th are those amending the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, Court Fees Act, consolidating and amending the law relating to steam boilers in India, amending Official Trustees and Administration General Act and Negotiable Instruments Act and another removing the restrictions imposed on the transfer of ship registered in British India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app