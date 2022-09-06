List of special business (From the Archvies — September 6, 1922)

Simla, Sept. 5: A list of special business for the sittings of the Assembly and the Council of State on the 6th and 7th September respectively has been issued in both houses. It relates to either introduction of new legislative measures or to consideration of further stages of bills already introduced. New Bills to be introduced in the Assembly on the 6th are those amending the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, Court Fees Act, consolidating and amending the law relating to steam boilers in India, amending Official Trustees and Administration General Act and Negotiable Instruments Act and another removing the restrictions imposed on the transfer of ship registered in British India.