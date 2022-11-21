Libyan plot to assassinate Jordan King
November 21, 2022 04:00 am | Updated 02:33 am IST

Tel Aviv, Nov. 20: A Jordanian Army Colonel was arrested in Amman last week for alleged complicity in a Libyan plot to assassinate Jordan’s King Hussein and his son, Crown Prince Hassan, the daily Jerusalem Post reported in its Monday morning edition.

The plot was uncovered when the Colonel tried to enlist the support of loyal Jordanian officers who subsequently informed on him, the newspaper said.

The Palestinian Director of an Amman Bank, who was a Libyan agent, has also been arrested, it added.

According to the paper’s Arab affairs correspondent, the Colonel was contacted by Libyan sources during an Arab League conference in Cairo.

He was to have organised a military coup by assassinating the King and his son and taking over the country’s communication systems.

The revolution was to have been supported by an airlift of Libyan troops and by Arab guerillas from Syria, the newspaper said. 

UPI reports from Beirut: Security forces of Lebanon yesterday arrested Hisbam Lotfi Yussef, the Assistant Military Attache at the Jordanian Embassy, police sources said.

He was arrsted in a Beirut street as he gave a bag containing explosives to an unidentified person, the sources said.

A spokesman for the Jordanian Embassy said he knew nothing about the incident.

The Palestine news agency, said Yussef wanted the bombs exploded against unspecified targets in Beirut.

It said they were of the same kind which recently blasted a Beirut church, causing damage, but no casualties.



