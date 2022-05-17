Letter of protest

About the same time that the warrant for the arrest of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was issued at Allahabad, orders were received in Lucknow for the transfer of Pandit Motilal Nehru from Lucknow district jail to Naini Tal. Pandit ji has now served about three weeks of sentence passed upon him. He was removed to Naini Tal last night in spite of his written protest to the superintendent delivered to him yesterday morning with a request that it may be communicated to Government by wire, if necessary. Panditji is suffering from asthma and is in very bad health. He has lost considerable weight. From the middle of April, he was permitted at his request to put himself under the treatment of Dr. Murarilal and Jawaharlal who are his fellow prisoners in Lucknow jail. Panditji has already considerably improved but the course of treatment was not completed as some vaccine injections had still to be given. Panditji said that in connection with his transfer to district jail, he wishes to make it perfectly clear that he is being compelled to go against his wish. This is not only wholly unnecessary in the interest of his health but is bound to reverse the progress he is making here under the treatment of Dr. Murarilal and Jawaharlal.