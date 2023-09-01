ADVERTISEMENT

League of nations
Premium

September 01, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Special Cable, London, Aug. 31: The Indian delegates at the League of Nations Assembly will, I am told, find on their hands a fierce fight to make their Government abandon its opium policy. The Americans consider the Government of India for the sake of revenue pursues a policy which strongly offends against the Hague Convention on opium and are concentrating their forces to make the Government realise that fact. That Government, however, contends that the Convention was designed only to abolish the smoking of opium in China and has nothing to do with the eating of opium.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US