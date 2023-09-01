September 01, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Special Cable, London, Aug. 31: The Indian delegates at the League of Nations Assembly will, I am told, find on their hands a fierce fight to make their Government abandon its opium policy. The Americans consider the Government of India for the sake of revenue pursues a policy which strongly offends against the Hague Convention on opium and are concentrating their forces to make the Government realise that fact. That Government, however, contends that the Convention was designed only to abolish the smoking of opium in China and has nothing to do with the eating of opium.