HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

League of nations
Premium

September 01, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Special Cable, London, Aug. 31: The Indian delegates at the League of Nations Assembly will, I am told, find on their hands a fierce fight to make their Government abandon its opium policy. The Americans consider the Government of India for the sake of revenue pursues a policy which strongly offends against the Hague Convention on opium and are concentrating their forces to make the Government realise that fact. That Government, however, contends that the Convention was designed only to abolish the smoking of opium in China and has nothing to do with the eating of opium.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.