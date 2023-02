February 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

Paris, Feb. 1: The successful progress of the reconstruction of Austria under the auspices of the League of Nations was emphasised by all speakers at today’s meeting of the Council of the League. Earl Balfour described the League’s work in that connection as the greatest constructive effort hitherto made to extricate Europe from economic chaos and appealed to investors to subscribe to the Austrian loan.