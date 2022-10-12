League membership

Midnight, Oct. 11: It is officially stated that the treaty between Great Britain and Irak was signed in Baghdad yesterday by Sir Percy Cox, British High Commissioner, and Sir Saiyid Abdurrahman and Nayibalasharaf. Sir P. Cox announced that the British Government conscious of the deep obligations into which they had entered towards Irak was convinced that these obligations would be completely fulfilled by means of this treaty of alliance. They would do everything in their power to secure the speedy delineation of the frontiers of Irak. When the treaty had been duly ratified when a stable Government had been set up in accordance with the organic law therein provided and when the frontiers had been settled the British Government confidently anticipated that the Irak Government would apply for admission to the membership of the League of Nations. The British Government would then use their good offices to secure Irak’s admission to the League.