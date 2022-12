Lausanne conference Premium

December 26, 2022 04:55 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

Lausane, Dec. 25: The Turkish Delegation has replied to the British memorandum concerning Mosal in a lengthy document, advancing a series of arguments, historical, ethnographical and statistical, tending to refute the British statement that Mosal is indivisible from Iraq and contesting the British population figures. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics From the Archives

