Language of communication

07 August 2020

(From an editorial)

We understand that, by a recent Order of the Travancore Durbar, all communications to the Dewan’s office have been ordered to be addressed in the English language. At a time when the force of national sentiment among the Indian people is generally to establish the vernaculars of the country as the media of education and public business even in the highest bodies such as the Legislative Councils, this reactionary move of Travancore, if true, has to be greatly deplored. In the advanced State of Baroda, the policy is to increase the province of the local vernacular and lessen that of English as far as possible. It is curious to observe that side by side with the progress of vernacular education, costing large expenditure to the State, the openings for the utilisation of its products have been steadily getting restricted. It is stated that even Dewan Bahadur Krishna Nair, Malayalee as he is, did very little during his comparative long tenure, to develop the official scope of the vernacular in that State.

