06 January 2021 23:57 IST

[POONA City, January 6] A representative of the Associated Press interviewed Mr. N.N. Kelkar to-day with reference to the Mulshi valley land acquisition agitation, which is gaining strength owing to the support promised by Mr. Spoor to the agriculturists, who waited on him personally to explain their case at the “Kesari” office on Tuesday. Replying to the statement by Mr. R.D. Tata published in the “Bombay Chronicle” Mr. Kelkar said Mr. Tata’s argument about the lands in the valley being mortgaged, was based on an exaggeration of the situation. Though some of the lands may be technically hypothecated, the agriculturist owners have the right of redemption, but have been ever in actual possession tilling the soil and living on it as if they were owners for all practical purposes. The peasantry again is threatened with the destruction of homesteads which at any rate have been their own.

Advertising

Advertising