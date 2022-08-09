August 09, 2022 00:15 IST

Gauhati, Aug. 8: The Congress Civil Disobedience Enquiry Committee reached here yesterday and was given a hearty reception by Non-Co-operators and others. They commenced enquiry in the afternoon and examined some prominent Congress workers of the province. In the evening they addressed a mass meeting and spoke on khaddar unity, non-violence and removal of untouchability. They urged every one to become member of the Congress and to work out the constructive programme. Mr. Patel asked the audience to pay their day’s income on the 18th of each month to the Tilak Swaraj Fund and to mark the date of conviction of Mr. Gandhi. Jumunadas Gandhi, Inspector of All-India Congress Khaddar Department, accompanied the committee to ascertain the progress of khaddar work in Assam. It is reported that he will visit several districts in connection with khaddar work and will suggest possible improvements.