Kerala Provincial Conference

May 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

Palghat, May 5: Mrs. Sarojini Naidu, President-elect Kerala Provincial Conference arrived here by this morning’s mail train. She was received by the members of the Reception Committee including Messrs. K.P. Kesava Menon, Barrister and Gayathri Vallabha Iyer at Olavakot and garlanded. Mrs. Naidu was taken in procession in a motor car with bands playing to her temporary residence near Ahimsapuri pavillions. The Reception Committee meets this evening to consider the draft resolutions.

