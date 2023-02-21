Kerala power for T. Nadu rice: Barter move

February 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 20, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Trivandrum, Feb. 20: Kerala is thinking of a “barter deal” with Tamil Nadu for supplying power in exchange for its essential requirements like cement and rice. The Electricity Ministers of the two States are likely to meet here in the next few days to consider arriving at a “package agreement.” This was disclosed by Mr. M.N. Govindan Nair, Kerala Electricity Minister, when his attention was drawn to the Union Irrigation and Power Minister, Dr. K.L. Rao’s statement in the Rajya Sabha to-day that Kerala had agreed to supply 2.5 lakh units daily to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Nair said no such offer, as mentioned by Dr. Rao, had been made by Kerala, though the proposals were there and had to be processed and agreed to by both the States at the ministerial-level talks. Kerala would like to help Tamil Nadu, which was experiencing acute power shortage and had imposed a 75 per cent power cut, “if necessary by introducing a cut here,” he added. But for inducing the people of Kerala to accept some privation, “we must also get something in return,” he added. He pointed out in this connection that Tamil Nadu could, in exchange for power, help with regular supplies of cement which was badly needed for completion of the Idikki hydro-electric scheme, and the one-lakh rural houses project. In Madras the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board officials feel that any assistance from Kerala be welcome at this critical juncture.

