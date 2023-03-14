Kennedy’s plan for pull-out from Vietnam

March 14, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 13, 2023 10:56 pm IST

Los Angeles, March 13: Mr. Arthur Schlesinger Jr told jurors in the Pentagon papers trial yesterday that conceivably it could have helped — not harmed — the United States if a top secret account of former President John Kennedy’s plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Vietnam had been released to the public. Mr. Schlesinger, a Pulitzer prize-winning historian and Kennedy Adviser, took the stand after the completion of cross-examination of Mr. McGeorge Bundy, a former Adviser to Kennedy and Johnson. He was followed to the witness stand by another one-time Kennedy assistant, Mr. Galbriath, former U.S. Ambassador in India. He was asked whether the United States would have suffered harm if a secret volume of the papers — detailing Kennedy’s plan for phased withdrawal — had been released in 1969, the year they were copied. “It is my belief that the earlier disclosure of this information would have been of positive advantage to the United States,” he answered. The remark was expunged from the record after the prosecutor objected to the comment. But Mr. Schlesinger later explained to jurors that advantage might lie in the fact that “a glut of information” could confuse and preoccupy a foreign intelligence analyst. “The more they read material like this, the better it is for our people,” he said.

