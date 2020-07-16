Karunanidhi on Autonomy Demand

16 July 2020 00:05 IST

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, said here [London] yesterday [July 14], that the States should have more powers to initiate action for economic development and this need not reduce the strength of the Centre “one bit”. A strong Centre and more power for the States for economic development were not mutually contradictory, he said and added, centralisation should not hinder economic development. Mr. Karunanidhi, who was answering questions at a meeting with Indian correspondents, said the present constitutional structure had been predicted on a uniformity of parties exercising power in the States of the Union. The expert committee appointed by the Tamil Nadu Government under the chairmanship of Mr. Rajamannar was examining the question of more functional autonomy for the States, and whether the State Government would propose an amendment of the Constitution would depend on the committee’s report. Mr. Karunanidhi mentioned industrial licensing in particular, as a field where the State should be allowed more initiative. They can now act only through the Government of India.

Advertising

Advertising