Karachi Port Trust

The Port Trust have appointed a Committee to report on the subject of increasing the number of Indians in the higher grade of service and or the question of representation of Indian Commercial interests on the Trust Board. Apropos Government resolution sanctioning the Port Trust to raise a loan of 25 lakhs of rupees the Board has resolved that further extensions of port facilities will be required on the completion of the Sukhur Barrage and that the development scheme now under consideration should no longer be delayed. They disagree with the Bombay Government’s view that the prosperity of Karachi Fort depends mainly on the wheat export trade and point out that it lies in the expansion of its general trade, while wheat export can only be regarded as a means of supplementing port revenue.