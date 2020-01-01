Justice or Mercy?

From an editorial

Between right and wrong there is no half-way house. If the morning Post is correct, the man whose action has earned for him a notoriety reminiscent of the fiendish lust for blood of a Jeffreys or an Eyre saved India from the horrors of another Mutiny, with Sir Michael O’Dwyer an able lieutenant and the Viceroy an enthusiastic chorus. We have no desire to any way to “anticipate” the findings the Hunter Commission, but evidence so startling cannot await the verdict of the judges without stirring the conscience of the civilisation. Out of its own mouth officialdom has been convicted of excesses born of panic. It is all very well for Mr. Montagu, with the virtuous indignation that an uneasy conscience augments to argue that the case is sub-judice. Where action transcends the limits of all possible justification, there is no sense in appealing for a suspension of verdict in order to determine whether a stray mitigating circumstance or two might not crop up or to ascertain what certain estimable gentlemen think of the evidence. Their work has been carried on in public. The dice have practically been loaded in favour of officialdom by the manipulation of the evidence and the terrorism that forced silence upon inconvenient victims and witnesses.