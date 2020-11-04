Judges pull up Attorney-General

04 November 2020 23:10 IST

The special 11-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court, hearing the Princes Case today [November 3, NEW DELHI] pulled up the Attorney-General, Mr. Niren De for saying that the Judges seemed to have “already made up their mind” in the case. As Mr. Justice J. C. Shah warned Mr. De not to use harsh words, Mr Justice K. S. Hegde wanted to know if the Attorney-General was finding it difficult to argue the Government’s case “without attributing motives directly or indirectly.” Mr. De tendered an unqualified apology, but submitted that “we do get the impression that you have made up your mind.” Mr. Justice Grover: “We want you to maintain the dignity of the Court but you seem to be taking some pleasure in attributing motives to us to which I take very strong objection.” Mr. Justice Shah observed that the Court had to make up its mind with the help of the counsel. Animated exchanges between the Attorney-General and some Judges marked to-day’s proceedings. Defending the Presidential order derecognising Rulers, Mr. De contended that the Court would have to decide upon its own jurisdiction first, before going into the merits of the dispute or the legality of the order. One could not “start from the other end”.

