The special 11-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court, hearing the Princes Case today [November 3, NEW DELHI] pulled up the Attorney-General, Mr. Niren De for saying that the Judges seemed to have “already made up their mind” in the case. As Mr. Justice J. C. Shah warned Mr. De not to use harsh words, Mr Justice K. S. Hegde wanted to know if the Attorney-General was finding it difficult to argue the Government’s case “without attributing motives directly or indirectly.” Mr. De tendered an unqualified apology, but submitted that “we do get the impression that you have made up your mind.” Mr. Justice Grover: “We want you to maintain the dignity of the Court but you seem to be taking some pleasure in attributing motives to us to which I take very strong objection.” Mr. Justice Shah observed that the Court had to make up its mind with the help of the counsel. Animated exchanges between the Attorney-General and some Judges marked to-day’s proceedings. Defending the Presidential order derecognising Rulers, Mr. De contended that the Court would have to decide upon its own jurisdiction first, before going into the merits of the dispute or the legality of the order. One could not “start from the other end”.
Judges pull up Attorney-General
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
From the Archives (From the October 20, 1920 edition as there was no edition on October 21): A lecture by Mr. S. Srinivasa Aiyangar
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 11:11:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/judges-pull-up-attorney-general/article33016742.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.