Japan’s rice crisis

18 June 2020 00:05 IST

(From an editorial)

The Green Revolution has created a serious problem for the Japanese Government. It fixed a high price for rice some years ago when there was a shortage of the cereal and thanks to the new seeds, there is now an embarrassing surplus. But Japan's farmers are demanding a still higher price on the ground that the cost of their inputs has gone up. The Rice Price Council, which represents consumers, producers and a neutral element has tried to dodge this awkward problem by voting in favour of the Government’s policy of not altering the current price which is more than twice the world price. The leading Opposition parties. Komeito, the socialists and communists have come out with strong criticisms of the Government’s failure to meet the demands of the farmers. This is a ticklish problem for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party which depends heavily on the rural vote. It would not be surprising if Japan chose to follow the example of the United States and pays the farmer not to plant rice.

