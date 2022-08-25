Japan’s ‘basic attitude’ to Taiwan 

Tokyo, Aug. 24: Under a new basic attitude formulated by the Government in regard to the Taiwan question Japan does not intend to remove Taiwan from the scope of “Far East” as defined in the security treaty with the United States as an area in which American forces in Japan will go into action in case of an armed conflict in the area it is reported here to-day. This attitude will be maintained by the Japanese Government. Notwithstanding the speed with which it is going about normalising diplomatic relations with Peking at the cost of its political ties with Taiwan. Under this new basic view Japan’s position would seem to be that in the event of an armed conflict breaking out in the area as soon as Sino-Japanese relations are normalised the U.S. would be permitted to use its forces stationed in Japan to go to Taiwan’s help. In other words, Japan does not want to see Taiwan belong to China simultaneously with normalisation but desires such integration to take place only at some distant date in the future. Observers view this new reported Japanese attitude as a foxy one. According to them by doing so Japan is taking a calculated risk. It can tell the U.S. that it is not resiling from its given pledge to it and yet it would not be facing any imminent risk of being involved in a war because under the existing detente in the Far East there is little chance of any new conflagration breaking out. At the same time it can tell Peking that it was only temporary phase which would soon pass.