Japanese apple named after India

November 11, 2022 00:38 IST

Madras, Nov. 10: One of the highly delicious varieties of apple in Japan has been named after India. Prepared at the Aomori Apple Experiment Station in Japan, this variety, obtained from the U.S., was found suitable for large-scale cultivation. It was christened “Indo” after India, because it was very sweet, according to Mr. Kukushima, Chief of the centre. With a collection from all over the world, the Experiment Station has been concentrating on improving the quality of fruits. The total production of apples in Japan in 1971 was 59.67 million cases (of 20 kgs. with 40 to 50 fruits). The Aomori Prefecture contributed the lion’s share of this output, accounting for nearly 27.81 million cases. There are many private orchards as about 0.5 to 0.7 hectares in this Prefecture where 15 commercial varieties are grown by 35,000 farmers. One of the larger orchards I saw, was 4.3 hectares in extent owned by Mr. Nishimura, in Hirosaki where annually 8,500 cases of apples are produced. The yield per hectare in this orchard was quite high (about 2,500 cases) thanks to efficient management. Mr. Nishimura estimated his annual net income from the orchard at 10 million yens (about Rs. 73,000). Japan is exporting only a fraction of the apple produced in the country. In recent years, the quantum of exports has been gradually coming down.

