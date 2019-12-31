Jan Sangh stands by Indianisation: Reference to Muslims deleted

The delegates session of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh to-day [December 30] deleted from its official resolution on the internal situation in the country an explanatory clause that 93 per cent of Muslims needed “Indianisation”. The resolution was adopted with this amendment and another urging expulsion of foreign missionaries as they were “seeking to erode the country’s territorial integrity through their subversive activities”. The amendment relating to Indian Muslims was made at the suggestion of Muslim delegates including Safi Ahmad Tatari and Anwar Dehlain of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi respectively who pleaded forcefully that the original wordings amounted to a reflection on the entire Muslim community which by no stretch of imagination could be dubbed unpatriotic. Both Sangh President Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Organising Secretary Yagya Dutta Sharma were at pains to explain that the Jan Sangh by no means questioned the loyalty of Indian Muslims as such but at the same time it could not shut its eyes to the fact that there was definitely a section which sought inspiration from Pakistan. It is this section and above all the Communists who professed loyalty to China and Russia who needed to be put on the right path, Mr. Vajpayee said. In an impassioned speech the Jan Sangh President described “Indianisation” as a “mantra” for national renaissance. The Jan Sangh’s greatest dream was preservation of India’s territorial integrity and its political reunification. In this context Mr. Vajpayee indignantly rebutted what he described as angry innuendoes flung at the Jan Sangh by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi at Bombay suggesting the latter was responsible tor the country’s partition. “It was strange that Mrs. Gandhi should say that, for everyone knew now that it was the Congress which conceded the country’s division.” Mrs. Gandhi was angry because the Jan Sangh had exposed her unholy alliance with the Communists. “I do not mind if someone abuses me, least of all when it is a woman, but the Prime Minister should realise that anger can be no substitute for logic”, Mr. Vajpayee said amid laughter.