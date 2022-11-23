Jain woman fasts for 121 days

November 23, 2022 03:24 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

Bangalore, Nov. 22: A 56-year-old Jain housewife of Bangalore, Mrs. Dhapu Bai, who recently completed 121 days of fasting beat her own previous record of 111 days of fasting last year. Mrs. Dhapu Bai, began her fast at her residence in Sri Rangaswamy Temple Street, Bangalore, on July 25, 1972 and emerged successfully from her feat, healthy and cheerful, without obvious ill-effects. The woman had undertaken the fast for “self-purification and world peace.” During her fast, she is said to have taken only sips of warm water. Pious and religious-minded, Mrs. Dhapu Bai has been fasting regularly every year since her childhood. Sri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Sravak Sangh to-day took Mrs. Dhapa Bai in a procession through the main thoroughfares of the city and later in the afternoon a public reception was held in her honour at the Glass House, Lal Bagh attended by a large number of people, including women and children. The Governor of Mysore, Mr. Mohanlal Sukhadia, who presided, commended the “extraordinary” feat of Mrs. Bai. He called the “self-purification” fast a ‘tapasya’. Pointing to acute distress conditions prevailing in the North Mysore, Mr. Sukhadia appealed to the Jain community to contribute their mite to alleviate the sufferings of the people. The Mayor of Bangalore, Mr. Tiwari, who was the chief guest said that the city was fortunate in having spiritual-minded people like Mrs. Dhapa Bai who were doing their best for world peace and harmony.

