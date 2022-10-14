Jail outbreak enquiry

October 14, 2022 01:54 IST

Calcutta, Oct. 13: The magisterial inquiry into the outbreak at the Presidency jail on October 1st has been concluded, 45 witnesses having been examined. The last witness was Dr. J.S. Wilson, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who said that on the morning of the disturbance, he went to the jail having received information that assistance was needed. When he arrived, no convicts were to be seen, but a few shots were being fired from the verandah over the main gate and he gave orders for fire to be discontinued as it appeared quite unnecessary. He then noticed flames arising from the jute mill and sent police to extinguish the fire. Immediately afterwards two or three more shots were fired from the roof of the Deputy Superintendent’s office and he climbed up the ladder to the roof and put a stop to it. When he descended, however, firing recommenced. 

