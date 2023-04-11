IT officials raid on sky-scrapers in Bombay

April 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 10, 2023 10:44 pm IST

Bombay, April 10: The Income-Tax authorities conducted simultaneous raids on more than 150 places here yesterday and to-day stretching from Bhandup to the fashionable southern tip of Bombay where there is nothing but a “concrete jungle of skyscrapers.” In the raids they unearthed hidden money amounting to Rs. 15 lakhs and also jewellery valued at Rs. 25 lakhs. Seven individuals who are said to be involved in illegal transactions will be interrogated by the I.T. officials. The Income-Tax authorities who were tight-lipped characterised the raids as “their regular beats.” The raids lasted several hours yesterday and more than 50 lockers in banks were sealed. It is common knowledge here that building sky-scrapers and investing money on sky-scraper flats are easy methods to get rich quickly and also to convert “black money” into white. Within one year the value of a flat in a sky-scarper appreciates by leaps and bounds. A flat in a 19-storeyed building with 1000 sq. ft., would cost to the buyer about Rs. 1,30,000. These flats are being re-sold after some time for Rs. 1,60,000 thereby earning Rs. 30,000 in an easy way. The craze for flats in the sky-scrapers was noticeable particularly among those Indians who have come back to India from Uganda and Kenya. Yesterday more than 120 premises were visited by a squad of 200 officers and 600 staff members. A large number of incriminating documents were seized. The extent of unaccounted money employed in these transactions would not, however, be known, unless all the lockers were opened, jewellery valued and the seized materials scrutinised.

ADVERTISEMENT