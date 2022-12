December 27, 2022 12:15 am | Updated December 26, 2022 10:51 pm IST

London, Dec. 26: A meeting of Sinn Fein Clubs at Mansion House, Dublin, on Sunday passed a resolution calling for the reconvening of the Ard Feis or Congress of Sinn Fein with a view to securing just and permanent peace. The meeting appointed a Committee of eight to take charge of the matter and decided that, pending the meeting of the Ard Feis, a conference of all Sinn Fein bodies in Dublin County and City be held on January 7th to discuss the best method of bringing about peace.