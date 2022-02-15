A tense position has arisen by the suspension of evacuation of British troops from Ireland which was only communicated to Mr. Michael Collins late yesterday evening by representatives of the British Government in Dublin who disclaim knowledge of the reason for the step. Mr. Collins therefore has decided to come to London today to ascertain the cause. He said he was determined to see things put right and meant to see the contract carried through despite undermining at home or enemies abroad. The turbulent state of Belfast yesterday was revealed by the tragic list showing ten people were killed and fifty wounded. At question time in the Commons, Mr. Churchill read a telegram from Sir James Craig deploring the disturbances in Belfast and detailing the steps taken to deal with the situation which the failure to release the kidnapped Ulster men had aggravated. Mr. Churchill also read a communication from Mr. Collins stating he was now aware of the location of a number of kidnapped people and was taking steps to secure their release, Mr Churchill confirmed the suspension of evacuation of troops was solely due to the border situation.