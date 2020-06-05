“Intensive” frightfulness

(From an editorial)
“As regards martial law orders and cases arising out of the breach thereof we think it unfortunate that in several important resorts, martial law assumed as intensive a force as it did…” This masterpiece in the art of special pleading represents, it is needless to say, the highest pitch of virtuous indignation the majority report considered itself capable of over the atrocities perpetrated in the name of law and order. That a Committee which could tone down a massacre into a “grave error” should use words like “injudicious” and “unfortunate” in characterising these acts was naturally to be expected. Now there is one point with regard to these acts to which we wish to draw pointed attention. They were not isolated instances of brutality inspired by excess of zeal or by a honest and conscientious desire to restore order as speedily as possible. No impartial man could say however that these instances were either isolated or inspired by honest zeal. They were such as to cast, in their calculated brutality, the most brilliant efforts of Junkerdom into the shade. They were general and chronic symptoms of martial law administration and not individual aberrations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism