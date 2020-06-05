“Intensive” frightfulness

(From an editorial)

“As regards martial law orders and cases arising out of the breach thereof we think it unfortunate that in several important resorts, martial law assumed as intensive a force as it did…” This masterpiece in the art of special pleading represents, it is needless to say, the highest pitch of virtuous indignation the majority report considered itself capable of over the atrocities perpetrated in the name of law and order. That a Committee which could tone down a massacre into a “grave error” should use words like “injudicious” and “unfortunate” in characterising these acts was naturally to be expected. Now there is one point with regard to these acts to which we wish to draw pointed attention. They were not isolated instances of brutality inspired by excess of zeal or by a honest and conscientious desire to restore order as speedily as possible. No impartial man could say however that these instances were either isolated or inspired by honest zeal. They were such as to cast, in their calculated brutality, the most brilliant efforts of Junkerdom into the shade. They were general and chronic symptoms of martial law administration and not individual aberrations.