A hundred years ago, AUGUST 11, 1922 Archives

Indo-Ceylon rates

August 11, 2022 04:00 IST
August 11, 2022

Another Conference between the Traffic officials of the South Indian Railway and the Ceylon Government Railway was held on Sunday and yesterday in Colombo says the “Ceylon Daily News” of August 8. The S.I.R. was represented by Mr. Rowbotham, General Traffic Manager, who was accompanied by two clerks; and the C.G.R. by Mr. T.E. Dutton, Traffic Manager and Mr. J.J.F Felix, Assistant Traffic Manager. It is learnt that the main object of the Conference was the settlement of certain goods rates between Madras and Ceylon and vice versa. There was a good deal of discussion on this subject before a final agreement was arrived at. It is stated that these difficulties arise from time to time as there is keen competition in the goods rates between the South Indian Steamer Agencies and the S.I. ry; and that unless the rates are revised as occasion demands they would not keep in line with the fluctuations in the market rates.

